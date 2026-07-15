Candriam S.C.A. Sells 55,611 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 55,611 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 946.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

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