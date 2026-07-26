Cannell & Spears LLC Cuts Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,063 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,253 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $377,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,566 shares of the company's stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 49.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an "inline" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 50,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $3,924,831.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,645,207.04. This trade represents a 31.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,028,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,920. The trade was a 46.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 278,988 shares of company stock worth $18,354,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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