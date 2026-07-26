Cannell & Spears LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Cannell & Spears LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $265,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $544.32 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $556.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $518.55 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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