Cannell & Spears LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cannell & Spears LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 134,254 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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