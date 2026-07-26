Cannell & Spears LLC Takes $763,000 Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $691.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,754.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,524.62. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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