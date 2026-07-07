Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $419.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 385.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside expectations. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an rating, signaling continued upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Q2 delivery report showed a strong rebound in EV deliveries, which investors are reading as evidence that the core auto business is turning around. Article Title

Tesla’s Q2 delivery report showed a strong rebound in EV deliveries, which investors are reading as evidence that the core auto business is turning around. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service to Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, reinforcing the company’s long-term autonomy story and helping lift the stock. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service to Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, reinforcing the company’s long-term autonomy story and helping lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators noted that Tesla could see estimate revisions and a rebound ahead of its July 22 earnings report, adding to near-term bullish momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators noted that Tesla could see estimate revisions and a rebound ahead of its July 22 earnings report, adding to near-term bullish momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on Tesla’s growing humanoid-robot and autonomy ambitions, including speculation about a future Tesla-SpaceX combination, but these are still long-dated narratives rather than immediate fundamentals. Article Title

Several pieces focused on Tesla’s growing humanoid-robot and autonomy ambitions, including speculation about a future Tesla-SpaceX combination, but these are still long-dated narratives rather than immediate fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street also continues to debate whether Tesla’s AI and robotaxi optionality justifies the valuation, with some analysts preferring SpaceX over Tesla for Elon Musk exposure. Article Title

Wall Street also continues to debate whether Tesla’s AI and robotaxi optionality justifies the valuation, with some analysts preferring SpaceX over Tesla for Elon Musk exposure. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage remains a headwind, with articles questioning Tesla’s expensive valuation and whether autonomy progress is happening fast enough to support the stock. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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