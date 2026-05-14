CAP Partners LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CAP Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 5.2% of CAP Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAP Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 609 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.42, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $385.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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