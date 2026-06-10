Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,495 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $236.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.04 and a 12-month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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