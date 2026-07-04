Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company's stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,028.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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