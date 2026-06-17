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Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Capital Financial Group opened a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter, buying 3,093 shares valued at about $1.085 million.
  • Visa continues to attract strong institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 82.15% of the company’s shares, while analysts remain broadly positive with a consensus Buy rating and target price of $387.78.
  • Visa reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and also announced a $20 billion share buyback plus a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Visa.

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,093 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of V opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.29.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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