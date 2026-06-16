Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE IRM opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is presently 380.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $902,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock worth $23,452,265 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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