Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Purchases Shares of 13,147 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,147 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,586,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $180.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.49. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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