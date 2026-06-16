Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Takes $1.35 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,345 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.26.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $252.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 60,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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