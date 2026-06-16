Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Takes $3.27 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after buying an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after buying an additional 1,738,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,924,523,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Argus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.04 and a 1 year high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $568.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average is $231.37 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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