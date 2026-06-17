Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Takes $4.93 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,303 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,385,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 939,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,547,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,583 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,161,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296,213 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $267.80 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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