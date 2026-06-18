Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 568,827 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 350.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,252 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 568,827 shares during the period. Affirm accounts for 4.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Affirm worth $54,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 111.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 74.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Affirm from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Affirm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Affirm

Insider Activity

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,940. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 11.01% of the company's stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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