Capital Innovations LLC Acquires Shares of 85,471 Edison International $EIX

Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Edison International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Innovations LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 949.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237,999 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 141.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after purchasing an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,204,000 after purchasing an additional 94,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Edison International Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of EIX opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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