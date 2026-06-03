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Capital Innovations LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
FirstEnergy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Capital Innovations LLC initiated a new position in FirstEnergy, buying 41,927 shares worth about $1.88 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Several other hedge funds also adjusted their stakes, and 89.41% of FirstEnergy’s stock is held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • FirstEnergy reported quarterly EPS of $0.72, matching estimates, while revenue came in at $4.20 billion, above expectations and up 11.6% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of FirstEnergy.

Capital Innovations LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,927 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,532. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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