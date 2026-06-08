Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 7,675 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in American Tower were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.88 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $179.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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