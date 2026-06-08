Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,935 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

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Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $162.32 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $177.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,360. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,371 shares of company stock worth $155,472,900 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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