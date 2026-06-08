Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,885 shares of the footwear maker's stock after purchasing an additional 56,695 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in NIKE were worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Berenberg Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.2%

NIKE stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. NIKE's payout ratio is presently 108.61%.

Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

See Also

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