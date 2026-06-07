Capital International Inc. CA Has $38.50 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,374,337 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 334,090 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $38,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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