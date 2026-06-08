Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,693 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in General Motors were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 0.0%

GM opened at $82.10 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Article Title

GM is moving forward with a major $900 million investment tied to a new battery effort at its Warren Tech Center, underscoring the company’s commitment to its electric vehicle future and long-term product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Article Title

GM was highlighted as a market outperformer in recent trading, reflecting investor interest in the stock after a strong move higher and suggesting improving sentiment around the automaker. Positive Sentiment: GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Article Title

GM was also recognized by Aspen Aerogels as its 2025 Supplier of the Year, reinforcing the automaker’s leadership in EV thermal management and supplier relationships. Neutral Sentiment: GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Article Title

GM CEO Mary Barra discussed what it will take for the U.S. to compete with China in the EV race, keeping attention on GM’s strategic positioning but without a direct new financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Article Title

GM’s board rejected a proposal to separate the chair and CEO roles, a governance update that may not materially change the investment case in the near term. Negative Sentiment: A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Article Title

A supplier strike could disrupt GM pickup production, creating a potential operational headwind if the labor issue lasts. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Mary Barra sold 23,000 GM shares may add some pressure on sentiment, even if the sale does not necessarily change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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