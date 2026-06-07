Capital International Investors Acquires 1,066,668 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758,440 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,668 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.38% of Starbucks worth $1,327,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 42,161 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 57,558 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valtrion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,745,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,046 shares of company stock valued at $708,911. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.48.

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Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.29 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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