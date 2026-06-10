Capital International Investors Buys New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 703,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $19,159,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.21% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 3,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $113,224.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,625,434.59. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider James William Burns sold 3,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $113,848.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,411.26. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 12,623 shares of company stock valued at $438,144 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 639.84%.Agios Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 as a spin-out from research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Agios focuses on understanding and targeting cellular metabolism to develop novel therapies for cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company's scientific platform integrates genomic discovery, metabolic profiling and precision medicine approaches to identify and advance small-molecule candidates that correct or exploit metabolic dysfunction.

Agios's lead products are IDH (isocitrate dehydrogenase) inhibitors that target specific cancer mutations.

Further Reading

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