Capital International Investors Has $195.72 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.15% of Casella Waste Systems worth $195,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10,865.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 990,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $97,040,000 after buying an additional 981,617 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,106.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,067,000 after buying an additional 795,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $82,455,000 after buying an additional 730,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $643,945,000 after buying an additional 581,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,010,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $190,786,000 after buying an additional 566,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.5%

CWST stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $118.91. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 768.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director John W. Casella sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $153,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,877.15. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $201,825.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,042.88. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,647 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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