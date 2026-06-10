Capital International Investors Has $46.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,260 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.76% of Cognex worth $46,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cognex by 173,138.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 10,471,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 18,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,657,000 after buying an additional 1,785,159 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Cognex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $252,360,000 after buying an additional 1,529,010 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 842,783 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $62.00 price target on Cognex and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CGNX

Cognex Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $71.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.98 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This trade represents a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,847 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,098 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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