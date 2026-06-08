Capital International Investors Has $807.14 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840,867 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 103,629 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 8.95% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $807,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 526,877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 23,132 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $816,328.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 560,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,727.74. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,115.53. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $34.07 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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