Capital International Investors Increases Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 964.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.57% of Huron Consulting Group worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 86.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $415,931. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

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