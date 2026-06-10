Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,631 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,836,151 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.09% of Datadog worth $43,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog unveiled 100+ new capabilities at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Article link

Datadog unveiled at its DASH event, including major upgrades to Bits AI, AI Guard, Bring Your Own Cloud, and Agent Console. The new tools are aimed at increasing automation, improving observability, and helping customers manage AI and security complexity, which supports the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to $280 from $260 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Article link

Bank of America raised its price target on Datadog to from $260 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing expectations for further upside after the company’s strong earnings and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Article link

Other recent analyst writeups also framed Datadog as a buy candidate, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s software and AI-driven observability opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Article link

A preview article said investors should “mark their calendars for June 9,” pointing to a possible catalyst around the DASH event, but the details were not clear. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity remains a headwind: Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares, continuing a pattern of heavy insider selling that can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,271,820.97. Following the sale, the director owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,409.92. This represents a 80.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $3,582,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 270,296 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,209,576.40. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,070,415 shares of company stock valued at $205,781,777. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CICC Research raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.17.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $227.34 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 598.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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