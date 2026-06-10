Capital International Investors Makes New $11.95 Million Investment in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,949,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.39% of Xometry at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,121.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 207,682 shares of the company's stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Xometry's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,955. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald acquired 47,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This trade represents a 582.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 68,943 shares of company stock worth $5,989,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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