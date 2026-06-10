Capital International Investors Purchases 182,964 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 182.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,248 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.98% of GeneDx worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in GeneDx by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock worth $132,435,000 after acquiring an additional 474,167 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GeneDx by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,016 shares of the company's stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GeneDx by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,586 shares of the company's stock worth $29,600,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $170.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 46,273 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $1,800,482.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,784,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,167,618.70. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $2,643,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $195,960,689.04. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 72,382 shares valued at $4,889,473. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WGS. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GeneDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GeneDx

More GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares at an average price of $52.86, adding to a recent buying streak that may signal confidence from a major insider. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also disclosed a larger purchase of 150,000 shares at $56.44 on June 4, reinforcing the impression of insider accumulation after the stock’s recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Conference transcript

GeneDx also presented at Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference, which may have helped keep the stock in focus, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Analyst rating update

Analyst sentiment remains mixed-to-positive overall, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though that view has not changed the near-term legal headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Class action alert

Several law firms issued fresh class-action notices and lead-plaintiff reminders tied to GeneDx’s stock drop after its Q1 results, keeping investor attention on potential securities-fraud claims and litigation uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on alleged misleading disclosures and a steep post-earnings selloff, which may continue to weigh on sentiment despite insider buying. Litigation report

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report).

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