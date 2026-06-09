Capital International Investors Purchases 472,703 Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618,132 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 472,703 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.05% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $86,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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