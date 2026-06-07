Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 12,315 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,090 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here