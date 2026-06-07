Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,203 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 91.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,909,417.96. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,798,452.20. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,198,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR.

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