Capital International Sarl Acquires 74,305 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,468 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 74,305 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Starbucks by 92.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2%

SBUX stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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