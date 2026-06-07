Capital International Sarl Purchases 17,872 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,772 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.08% of Flutter Entertainment worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, COO James Philip Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.75 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 17,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,098.75. This represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolan Lennon sold 439 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,542.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,735.44. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,526 and have sold 23,828 shares valued at $2,477,625. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $91.52 and a one year high of $313.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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