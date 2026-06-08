Capital International Sarl Sells 2,193 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Capital International Sarl cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after buying an additional 631,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,557,158,000 after buying an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,255,460,000 after buying an additional 83,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $978,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,067.62 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,091.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $885.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $852.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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