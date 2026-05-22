Capital Management Corp VA Sells 4,330 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 14,294 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,098,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $387.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day moving average price is $336.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $412.65.

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Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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