Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Lowered by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0%

COF stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $161.51 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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