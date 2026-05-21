Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 107.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,040,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,208 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $350,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,133 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,390.9% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,181,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $251,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,563 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8%

COF stock opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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