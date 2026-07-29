Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 250.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 74,026 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.56. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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