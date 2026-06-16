Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here