Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $49,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,516,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,089,803,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $180.58 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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