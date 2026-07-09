Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $242.00 target price on Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average of $203.73. The company has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained supportive, with TD Cowen and UBS reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of $253 and $275, respectively, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Analysts remained supportive, with TD Cowen and UBS reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of $253 and $275, respectively, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The Discover deal continues to be viewed as strategically important because it could deepen Capital One’s payments footprint and reduce reliance on third-party networks.

The Discover deal continues to be viewed as strategically important because it could deepen Capital One’s payments footprint and reduce reliance on third-party networks. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a disclosure that may add to the market’s cautious tone but does not by itself signal a major business change. SEC filing

Capital One General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a disclosure that may add to the market’s cautious tone but does not by itself signal a major business change. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates, which keeps investors focused on whether near-term performance can improve before the next report on July 21.

The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates, which keeps investors focused on whether near-term performance can improve before the next report on July 21. Negative Sentiment: Markets appear concerned about execution risk tied to the Discover integration, especially as card migration and cost synergies become a bigger focus in the weeks ahead.

Markets appear concerned about execution risk tied to the Discover integration, especially as card migration and cost synergies become a bigger focus in the weeks ahead. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling across multiple executives may be reinforcing caution among traders, even though the transactions were disclosed and some were planned in advance.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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