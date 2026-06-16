Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,347 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,653 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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