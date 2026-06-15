Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,167 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $142,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after purchasing an additional 638,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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