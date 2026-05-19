Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,998 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $48,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE COF opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.35. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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