Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,445,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 84,499 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $263,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,884,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 86,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $215,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained supportive, with TD Cowen and UBS reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of $253 and $275, respectively, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Analysts remained supportive, with TD Cowen and UBS reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of $253 and $275, respectively, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The Discover deal continues to be viewed as strategically important because it could deepen Capital One’s payments footprint and reduce reliance on third-party networks.

The Discover deal continues to be viewed as strategically important because it could deepen Capital One’s payments footprint and reduce reliance on third-party networks. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a disclosure that may add to the market’s cautious tone but does not by itself signal a major business change. SEC filing

Capital One General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, a disclosure that may add to the market’s cautious tone but does not by itself signal a major business change. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates, which keeps investors focused on whether near-term performance can improve before the next report on July 21.

The company’s latest quarterly results were mixed, with earnings and revenue both missing estimates, which keeps investors focused on whether near-term performance can improve before the next report on July 21. Negative Sentiment: Markets appear concerned about execution risk tied to the Discover integration, especially as card migration and cost synergies become a bigger focus in the weeks ahead.

Markets appear concerned about execution risk tied to the Discover integration, especially as card migration and cost synergies become a bigger focus in the weeks ahead. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling across multiple executives may be reinforcing caution among traders, even though the transactions were disclosed and some were planned in advance.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 5.5%

COF opened at $191.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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