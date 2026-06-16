Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Stock Holdings Increased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,805 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 4.6% of Senator Investment Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $114,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sienna Gestion lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 55,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. TritonPoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 99,691 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,161,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $194.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.20. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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